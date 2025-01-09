AIRLINK 206.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.62 (-3.11%)
BOP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.71%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FLYNG 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.26%)
HUBC 128.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.48%)
MLCF 43.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (0.96%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
POWER 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PRL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
SEARL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.24%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.42%)
SYM 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.02%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
BR100 11,832 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,779 Increased By 82 (0.23%)
KSE100 113,869 Decreased By -279.7 (-0.25%)
KSE30 35,853 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.28%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TotalEnergies to drill exploration well on Suriname Block 64 from May says country manager

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 12:13pm

PARAMARIBO: TotalEnergies will start drilling an exploration well on Suriname’s Block 64, the company’s country manager Artur Nunes da Silva said on Wednesday, adding final costs and further well operations were still being organized.

Suriname is working to build its offshore oil and gas industry.

TotalEnergies says halting new investment in India’s Adani

TotalEnergies’ $10.5 billion project with APA Corp was green-lit earlier this year and is expected to start producing in 2028.

TotalEnergies Suriname Artur Nunes da Silva

Comments

200 characters

TotalEnergies to drill exploration well on Suriname Block 64 from May says country manager

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Bangladesh garment industry rebounds, but workers say little change

Integration of economy: PM speaks of criticality of e-governance

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

Read more stories