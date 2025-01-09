TotalEnergies to drill exploration well on Suriname Block 64 from May says country manager

PARAMARIBO: TotalEnergies will start drilling an exploration well on Suriname’s Block 64, the company’s country manager Artur Nunes da Silva said on Wednesday, adding final costs and further well operations were still being organized.

Suriname is working to build its offshore oil and gas industry.

TotalEnergies’ $10.5 billion project with APA Corp was green-lit earlier this year and is expected to start producing in 2028.