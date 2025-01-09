AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

Speaker clarifies his role in govt-opposition talks

Naveed Butt Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed regret over the allegations made by some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and members of the National Assembly regarding his role in the negotiation process.

In a statement, the speaker on Wednesday clarified that his role in government-opposition negotiations is purely that of a facilitator, and arranging a meeting with the party's founding chairman is neither his mandate nor his responsibility.

He expressed disappointment over claims that attempts to contact the speaker's office were not positively received. He reiterated that his doors have always been open to everyone, and he has never refused a meeting with any member of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, he stated that if PTI leaders believe that he should withdraw from the negotiation process, then he is willing to consider such proposal to uphold the neutrality and integrity of the speaker’s office.

The speaker also emphasised that his absence from the country does not hinder his ability to arrange meetings. He stated that he is always ready to facilitate such arrangements upon the request of the government and opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq PTI government talks

