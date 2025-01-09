'Maryam Ke Dastak' program transforming lives: PITB

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf has said that 'The Maryam ke Dastak' programme is transforming lives by delivering essential services at citizens’ doorsteps, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing convenience.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Wednesday. The ‘Maryam ke Dastak’ initiative has successfully rolled out over 70 government services in 40 districts of Punjab. Services such as domicile issuance, birth certificates, and FIR copies are now accessible without requiring visits to government offices. Citizens can avail of these services through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling the helpline.

On this occasion, he highlighted the programme’s success in making public services more accessible and citizen-friendly, adding that it has recorded a remarkable increase in the utilisation of government services through this innovative initiative.

During the meeting, it was revealed that over 74,000 online requests for services have been received; out of which, 28,000 have been successfully processed, and an additional 25,000 are expected to be resolved within days. Furthermore, over 87,000 young individuals have registered themselves as Dastak Facilitators to assist citizens in availing services.

The meeting was also told that the app now offers a newly added self-service option, allowing citizens to directly visit the relevant department to submit their applications or choose a Dastak representative for assistance.

The Chairman emphasised that this feature not only simplifies the process for citizens but also provides a unique opportunity for youth to earn additional income by registering as representatives.

