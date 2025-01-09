KP govt launches social lab-smart village project in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in Swat to bring improvement in the quality of life and provision of modern facilities in the district.

The launching ceremony of the project was organized under the auspices of the University of Swat in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Terrorism (KPCVE) with Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir as chief guest on the occasion on Wednesday.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, Director General Dr. Muhammad Qasim of KPCVE, Dr. Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor University of Swat, and other speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir stated that 70 percent of Pakistan's population resides in rural areas, and providing such a large population with education and all modern facilities is essential to putting the country on the path of peace, progress, prosperity, and stability. He said that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project Swat is an innovative and revolutionary step by government in this regard.

The speakers emphasized the importance and significance of the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in fostering sustainable development in rural communities, improving their quality of life, and providing modern facilities such as internet access, digitization, and training. They highlighted that this innovative and first-of-its-kind project would establish technology centres, smart energy solutions, and digital training hubs with the collaboration of industry partners, particularly high-tech organizations of exceptional reputation and quality. This project, they said will serve as a model not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for other regions across Pakistan.

The chief guest, Commissioner Malakand Division Abid Khan stated in his address that investing in and developing human resources is a core agenda and vision of the provincial government, as nations worldwide have achieved progress by developing their human resources. He emphasized that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project is a crucial step in this direction, and he is confident that its success will be a beacon of hope for development, peace, and prosperity not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather in the whole country.

