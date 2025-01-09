AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

KP govt launches social lab-smart village project in Swat

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:46am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in Swat to bring improvement in the quality of life and provision of modern facilities in the district.

The launching ceremony of the project was organized under the auspices of the University of Swat in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Terrorism (KPCVE) with Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir as chief guest on the occasion on Wednesday.

The ceremony was also addressed by Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of KPCVE, Director General Dr. Muhammad Qasim of KPCVE, Dr. Hassan Sher, Vice Chancellor University of Swat, and other speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Khan Wazir stated that 70 percent of Pakistan's population resides in rural areas, and providing such a large population with education and all modern facilities is essential to putting the country on the path of peace, progress, prosperity, and stability. He said that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project Swat is an innovative and revolutionary step by government in this regard.

The speakers emphasized the importance and significance of the Social Lab-Smart Village Project in fostering sustainable development in rural communities, improving their quality of life, and providing modern facilities such as internet access, digitization, and training. They highlighted that this innovative and first-of-its-kind project would establish technology centres, smart energy solutions, and digital training hubs with the collaboration of industry partners, particularly high-tech organizations of exceptional reputation and quality. This project, they said will serve as a model not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for other regions across Pakistan.

The chief guest, Commissioner Malakand Division Abid Khan stated in his address that investing in and developing human resources is a core agenda and vision of the provincial government, as nations worldwide have achieved progress by developing their human resources. He emphasized that the Social Lab-Smart Village Project is a crucial step in this direction, and he is confident that its success will be a beacon of hope for development, peace, and prosperity not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather in the whole country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP Swat KP Government social lab smart village project

Comments

200 characters

KP govt launches social lab-smart village project in Swat

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories