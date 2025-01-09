Maryam becoming more popular, powerful: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is becoming more popular and powerful with each passing day.

“Those who cannot compete with Maryam’s performance are resorting to defaming her,” Azma said, adding: “Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is giving electric bikes and scholarships to the children of the Punjab and receiving blessings from both students and millions of parents.” She added that the people who took control of power through the back door are handing out petrol bombs and slingshots to the nation’s youth.

Azma Bokhari maintained that a vile campaign against the Chief Minister of Punjab has been running since 2014, but with each passing day, Maryam Nawaz is becoming more popular and powerful. Those who come to power through the people’s votes are the ones who care about the people, she added.

The minister further mentioned that an evil-minded individual and the “Fitna Party” have brainwashed the youth. “The failed revolts of May 9 and November 26 are the result of this brainwashing. The youth must now decide whether they want a bright future or to become the fuel for the power-hungry desires of an evil-minded individual,” Azma said.

