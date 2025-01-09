WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 08, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Jan-25 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25 2-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104663 0.104565 0.105371 0.105392 Euro 0.797061 0.799051 0.793137 0.793993 Japanese yen 0.004848 0.00486 U.K. pound 0.961719 0.961413 0.955669 0.957508 U.S. dollar 0.766921 0.766402 0.770111 0.769299 Algerian dinar 0.005667 0.005664 0.005662 Australian dollar 0.480016 0.476932 0.478701 0.478273 Botswana pula 0.055295 0.054874 Brazilian real 0.126273 0.125407 0.125105 0.123921 Brunei dollar 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 Canadian dollar 0.534152 0.533244 0.533568 Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000757 0.00077 0.000772 Czech koruna 0.031722 0.031752 0.031527 0.031531 Danish krone 0.106857 0.107125 0.10632 0.106458 Indian rupee 0.008947 0.00893 0.00898 0.008968 Israeli New Shekel 0.211448 0.210782 0.210643 0.210767 Korean won 0.000521 0.000522 0.000524 0.000523 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48839 2.48469 Malaysian ringgit 0.170049 0.169821 0.171326 0.171814 Mauritian rupee 0.016385 0.016242 0.016093 Mexican peso 0.037698 0.037718 0.037256 0.037179 New Zealand dollar 0.433004 0.431254 0.431763 Norwegian krone 0.067902 0.068239 0.067715 0.067762 Omani rial 1.99459 1.99324 2.00078 Peruvian sol 0.203939 0.205144 0.205365 Philippine peso 0.013164 0.013175 0.013305 0.013299 Polish zloty 0.188109 0.185515 0.186637 Qatari riyal 0.210693 0.21055 0.211346 Russian ruble Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204512 0.204374 0.205146 Singapore dollar 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 South African rand 0.041206 0.041047 0.041022 0.041007 Swedish krona 0.069461 0.069333 0.069513 Swiss franc 0.846491 0.84967 0.84702 Thai baht 0.02218 0.022149 0.02236 0.022494 Trinidadian dollar 0.113703 0.114373 0.114136 U.A.E. dirham 0.208828 0.208687 0.209476 Uruguayan peso 0.017515 0.017524 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

