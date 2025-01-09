WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 08, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 7-Jan-25 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25 2-Jan-25
Chinese yuan 0.104663 0.104565 0.105371 0.105392
Euro 0.797061 0.799051 0.793137 0.793993
Japanese yen 0.004848 0.00486
U.K. pound 0.961719 0.961413 0.955669 0.957508
U.S. dollar 0.766921 0.766402 0.770111 0.769299
Algerian dinar 0.005667 0.005664 0.005662
Australian dollar 0.480016 0.476932 0.478701 0.478273
Botswana pula 0.055295 0.054874
Brazilian real 0.126273 0.125407 0.125105 0.123921
Brunei dollar 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536
Canadian dollar 0.534152 0.533244 0.533568
Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000757 0.00077 0.000772
Czech koruna 0.031722 0.031752 0.031527 0.031531
Danish krone 0.106857 0.107125 0.10632 0.106458
Indian rupee 0.008947 0.00893 0.00898 0.008968
Israeli New Shekel 0.211448 0.210782 0.210643 0.210767
Korean won 0.000521 0.000522 0.000524 0.000523
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48839 2.48469
Malaysian ringgit 0.170049 0.169821 0.171326 0.171814
Mauritian rupee 0.016385 0.016242 0.016093
Mexican peso 0.037698 0.037718 0.037256 0.037179
New Zealand dollar 0.433004 0.431254 0.431763
Norwegian krone 0.067902 0.068239 0.067715 0.067762
Omani rial 1.99459 1.99324 2.00078
Peruvian sol 0.203939 0.205144 0.205365
Philippine peso 0.013164 0.013175 0.013305 0.013299
Polish zloty 0.188109 0.185515 0.186637
Qatari riyal 0.210693 0.21055 0.211346
Russian ruble
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204512 0.204374 0.205146
Singapore dollar 0.562053 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536
South African rand 0.041206 0.041047 0.041022 0.041007
Swedish krona 0.069461 0.069333 0.069513
Swiss franc 0.846491 0.84967 0.84702
Thai baht 0.02218 0.022149 0.02236 0.022494
Trinidadian dollar 0.113703 0.114373 0.114136
U.A.E. dirham 0.208828 0.208687 0.209476
Uruguayan peso 0.017515 0.017524
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
