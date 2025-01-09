KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 08, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship Corp 07-01-2025
OP-2 Easterly Disc. Alphine Marine 07-01-2025
As Olivia Chemical Services
B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 06-01-2025
Chemical Services
B-1 Chem Disc Alphine Marine 08-01-2024
Star Chemical Services
B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2024
Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 New Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Born Bean Seeds Company 31-12-2024
B-16/B-17 Erlin Disc General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistics 07-01-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 07-01-2025
Havre Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Hyundai Dis/Load United Marine 07-01-2025
Brave Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai 08-01-2025 Dis/Load United Marine
Brave Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical Gac Pakistan
X-Press 08-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Carina Ship Agency Pak
Interasia 09-01-2025 D/L Container Rahmat
Amplify Shipping
Vancouver 09-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Sinar 09-01-2025 D/L Container Southern
Sumatera Agencies
Chris Gr 09-01-2025 L/55810 Clinker Crystal Sea
Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ts Keelung 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
Ds Ocean 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
Msc
Lausanne Vi 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
Conship Uno 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
Kmtc
Chennai 08-01-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Bitumen Bitumen Trans Jan. 07, 2025
Kosai Marine
MW-2 Arinaga Rice East Jan. 03, 2025
Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Spar Coal Bur Jan. 05, 2025
Vega Jojee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas Alpine Jan. 06, 2025
Excellence oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Honest-1 Rice Universal Jan. 06, 2025
Ship
FAP African Rice Ocean Jan. 07, 2025
Plover Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tonda Palm oil Alpine Jan. 08, 2025
Maersk
Pittsburgh Container GAC -do-
MSC
Luasanne-VI Container MSC PAK -do-
Tivoli Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Excellence Gas oil Alpine Jan. 08, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk Cairo Container GAC Jan. 08, 2025
APL Mexico
City Container GAC -do-
Specific Sky Fuel oil Trans Marine -do-
Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA -do-
Beauty
Jasmine Coal GSA -do-
Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do-
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC -do-
Hafnia
Executive Gas oil GAC -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Cosco Taihang
Shan Iron Ore Gear Bulk Ship -do-
Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do-
GFS Ruby Container East Wind -do-
Adventure Steel Coil GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Mekong Container GAC Jan. 9th, 2025
Hyundai
Hong Kong Container GAC -do-
Torrente Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
