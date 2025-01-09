Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 08, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship Corp 07-01-2025 OP-2 Easterly Disc. Alphine Marine 07-01-2025 As Olivia Chemical Services B-1 Crazy Disc Alphine Marine 06-01-2025 Chemical Services B-1 Chem Disc Alphine Marine 08-01-2024 Star Chemical Services B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2024 Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 New Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Born Bean Seeds Company 31-12-2024 B-16/B-17 Erlin Disc General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistics 07-01-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-27/B-26 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 07-01-2025 Havre Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Hyundai Dis/Load United Marine 07-01-2025 Brave Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai 08-01-2025 Dis/Load United Marine Brave Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical Gac Pakistan X-Press 08-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Carina Ship Agency Pak Interasia 09-01-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Amplify Shipping Vancouver 09-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Sinar 09-01-2025 D/L Container Southern Sumatera Agencies Chris Gr 09-01-2025 L/55810 Clinker Crystal Sea Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ts Keelung 08-01-2025 Container Ship - Ds Ocean 08-01-2025 Container Ship - Msc Lausanne Vi 08-01-2025 Container Ship - Conship Uno 08-01-2025 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 08-01-2025 Container Ship - Kmtc Chennai 08-01-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Bitumen Bitumen Trans Jan. 07, 2025 Kosai Marine MW-2 Arinaga Rice East Jan. 03, 2025 Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Spar Coal Bur Jan. 05, 2025 Vega Jojee ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas Alpine Jan. 06, 2025 Excellence oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Honest-1 Rice Universal Jan. 06, 2025 Ship FAP African Rice Ocean Jan. 07, 2025 Plover Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Tonda Palm oil Alpine Jan. 08, 2025 Maersk Pittsburgh Container GAC -do- MSC Luasanne-VI Container MSC PAK -do- Tivoli Park Chemicals East Wind -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hafnia Excellence Gas oil Alpine Jan. 08, 2025 ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Maersk Cairo Container GAC Jan. 08, 2025 APL Mexico City Container GAC -do- Specific Sky Fuel oil Trans Marine -do- Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA -do- Beauty Jasmine Coal GSA -do- Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do- Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC -do- Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Cosco Taihang Shan Iron Ore Gear Bulk Ship -do- Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship -do- GFS Ruby Container East Wind -do- Adventure Steel Coil GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= X-Press Mekong Container GAC Jan. 9th, 2025 Hyundai Hong Kong Container GAC -do- Torrente Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

