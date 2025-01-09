AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
Markets Print 2025-01-09

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 08, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship Corp         07-01-2025
OP-2              Easterly       Disc.          Alphine Marine     07-01-2025
                  As Olivia      Chemical       Services
B-1               Crazy          Disc           Alphine Marine     06-01-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-1               Chem           Disc           Alphine Marine     08-01-2024
                  Star           Chemical       Services
B-13/B-14         Akour II       Load           Bulk Shipping      05-01-2024
                                 Clinkers        Agencies
B-14/B-15         New            Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                  Born           Bean Seeds     Company            31-12-2024
B-16/B-17         Erlin          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo          & Logistics        07-01-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-27/B-26         Oocl Le        Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      07-01-2025
                  Havre          Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Hyundai        Dis/Load       United Marine      07-01-2025
                  Brave          Containers      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai           08-01-2025     Dis/Load                      United Marine
Brave                            Containers                            Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Sagami            08-01-2025     D/4000 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
X-Press           08-01-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Carina                                                        Ship Agency Pak
Interasia         09-01-2025     D/L Container                         Rahmat
Amplify                                                              Shipping
Vancouver         09-01-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Sinar             09-01-2025     D/L Container                       Southern
 Sumatera                                                            Agencies
Chris Gr          09-01-2025     L/55810 Clinker                  Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ts Keelung        08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ds Ocean          08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Msc
Lausanne Vi       08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Conship Uno       08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc
 Chennai          08-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Bitumen        Bitumen        Trans           Jan. 07, 2025
                  Kosai                         Marine
MW-2              Arinaga        Rice           East            Jan. 03, 2025
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Spar           Coal           Bur             Jan. 05, 2025
                  Vega                          Jojee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas            Alpine          Jan. 06, 2025
                  Excellence     oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Honest-1       Rice           Universal       Jan. 06, 2025
                                                Ship
FAP               African        Rice           Ocean           Jan. 07, 2025
                  Plover                        Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tonda             Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 08, 2025
Maersk
Pittsburgh        Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC
Luasanne-VI       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Tivoli Park       Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hafnia
Excellence        Gas oil        Alpine                         Jan. 08, 2025
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                            Jan. 08, 2025
APL Mexico
 City             Container      GAC                                     -do-
Specific Sky      Fuel oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Al-Jassasiya      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Beauty
 Jasmine          Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Asia Unity        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nymph Thetis      Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ardmore
 Cheyenne         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Pacific Julia     Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Hafnia
Executive         Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen oil   Alpine                                  -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Cosco Taihang
Shan              Iron Ore       Gear Bulk Ship                          -do-
Haj Mohammad      Cement         Crystal Sea Ship                        -do-
GFS Ruby          Container      East Wind                               -do-
Adventure         Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Mekong            Container      GAC                           Jan. 9th, 2025
Hyundai
Hong Kong         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Torrente          Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

