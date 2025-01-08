UN warns against ‘missteps’ that could endanger Syria transition

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy to Syria warned the new caretaker regime Wednesday against making mistakes that would imperil the transition after decades of dictatorship under fallen strongman Bashar al-Assad.

The envoy also said Israeli attacks on Syria after last month’s ouster of Assad endanger Syria’s territorial integrity.

“Decisions taken now will determine the future for a long time to come. There are great opportunities and real dangers,” envoy Geir Pedersen said during a Security Council meeting.

He said Syria and the international community need to “get the next phase right.”

Rebel forces led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, listed in the West as a terrorist group, toppled Assad on December 8 in the culmination of a lightning offensive after years of stalemate in more than a decade of civil war.

UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 2025

As he seeks to unify the shattered country, Syria’s new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to dissolve armed groups, including his HTS.

He also said it could take up to four years to hold elections and that he wants to convene a national dialogue conference to map out the transition.

And to prepare for this dialogue, the new leader wants to set up a committee that reflects the varied sectors of Syrian society.

Pedersen welcomed word of this preparatory committee and said the process must not be rushed.

He said there are “tremendous opportunities for building a foundation for lasting peace and stability in Syria. But missteps or missed opportunities could pose risks to Syria’s future and plant seeds of instability.”

He also expressed concern over Israeli military action in the Golan Heights and beyond.

“Attacks on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must stop,” Pedersen said, citing reports that Israeli forces are attacking civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure.

“Such violations, along with Israeli airstrikes in other parts of Syria, reported even just last week in Aleppo, could further jeopardize the prospects for an orderly political transition,” the envoy said.