AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN warns against ‘missteps’ that could endanger Syria transition

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2025 10:40pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy to Syria warned the new caretaker regime Wednesday against making mistakes that would imperil the transition after decades of dictatorship under fallen strongman Bashar al-Assad.

The envoy also said Israeli attacks on Syria after last month’s ouster of Assad endanger Syria’s territorial integrity.

“Decisions taken now will determine the future for a long time to come. There are great opportunities and real dangers,” envoy Geir Pedersen said during a Security Council meeting.

He said Syria and the international community need to “get the next phase right.”

Rebel forces led by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, listed in the West as a terrorist group, toppled Assad on December 8 in the culmination of a lightning offensive after years of stalemate in more than a decade of civil war.

UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 2025

As he seeks to unify the shattered country, Syria’s new de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to dissolve armed groups, including his HTS.

He also said it could take up to four years to hold elections and that he wants to convene a national dialogue conference to map out the transition.

And to prepare for this dialogue, the new leader wants to set up a committee that reflects the varied sectors of Syrian society.

Pedersen welcomed word of this preparatory committee and said the process must not be rushed.

He said there are “tremendous opportunities for building a foundation for lasting peace and stability in Syria. But missteps or missed opportunities could pose risks to Syria’s future and plant seeds of instability.”

He also expressed concern over Israeli military action in the Golan Heights and beyond.

“Attacks on Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must stop,” Pedersen said, citing reports that Israeli forces are attacking civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure.

“Such violations, along with Israeli airstrikes in other parts of Syria, reported even just last week in Aleppo, could further jeopardize the prospects for an orderly political transition,” the envoy said.

Syria UN Bashar al Assad Israeli airstrikes

Comments

200 characters

UN warns against ‘missteps’ that could endanger Syria transition

Current tax slabs ‘prohibitive’ but IMF commitments will be honoured, says PM

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Imran gives PTI permission to continue dialogue with govt

Biden says he could have defeated Trump

NA Speaker expresses regret over allegations by PTI leaders

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

US tariffs unlikely to have ‘significant’ inflation impact: Fed official

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Read more stories