AIRLINK 209.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.08%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.88%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.2%)
HUBC 129.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.17%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.4%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.21%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-2.69%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.35%)
PAEL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
POWERPS 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PPL 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-3.08%)
PRL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-5.98%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
SEARL 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.11 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SSGC 41.57 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (5.94%)
SYM 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.11%)
TRG 65.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-5.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PCB moves tri-series to Lahore and Karachi to indicate readiness for Champions Trophy

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 03:49pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has relocated February’s tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series with New Zealand and South Africa from Multan to Lahore and Karachi, two cities set to host the Champions Trophy later in the month.

The PCB said the move was due to the advanced stage of preparations at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium, which will host six of the 12 Champions Trophy group stage matches.

Lahore will also host one semi-final as well as the final provided India, who are playing all their matches in Dubai following an agreement that neither India nor Pakistan will visit each other’s countries for ICC tournament matches, do not qualify.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will also host three matches of the eight-team tournament.

Here is the schedule for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

The PCB is upgrading the facilities at all three venues in the country as Pakistan prepares to host an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, when they co-hosted the ODI World Cup.

The tri-series will be played from Feb. 8-14, while the Champions Trophy will kick off on Feb. 19 in Karachi, with defending champions Pakistan playing New Zealand.

South Africa New Zealand Pakistan Cricket Board ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC tournament matches tri nation One Day International

Comments

200 characters

PCB moves tri-series to Lahore and Karachi to indicate readiness for Champions Trophy

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Oil prices surge as OPEC supply drops, US crude stocks decline

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Cabinet expansion now looms large

FBR infrastructure described as ‘critical infrastructure’

Read more stories