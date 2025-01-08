AIRLINK 212.00 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.17%)
BOP 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.9%)
FCCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.01%)
HUBC 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.19%)
OGDC 214.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-1.78%)
PACE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.66%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.73%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SEARL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.91%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.32 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.75%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.58%)
TRG 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.86%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -105.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 36,007 Decreased By -595.5 (-1.63%)
KSE100 115,164 Decreased By -889.1 (-0.77%)
KSE30 36,280 Decreased By -297.4 (-0.81%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses ease on US rate outlook

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, in line with Asian shares, as traders wagered the US Federal Reserve will likely be slow in cutting interest rates after data showed the US economy remained stable.

Investor focus in 2025 will likely be on shifting US rate expectations, the growing divergence in policy path between US and other economies and the threat of tariffs once President-elect Donald Trump steps into the White House on Jan. 20.

The Fed in December projected just two rate cuts for 2025, lower than the four it had earlier predicted.

Markets are currently pricing in even less than that at 38 basis points, with the first cut fully priced in for July.

Data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly increased in November while hiring softened, suggesting the labour market slowed at a pace that probably does not require the Fed to be in a rush to cut rates.

Fed decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region’s monetary policy as most of its currencies are pegged to the dollar. Dubai’s main share index fell 0.2% - on course to snap two sessions of gains - hit by a 2.2% slide in toll operator Salik Company.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US economic data

In Qatar, the index dropped 0.4%, with Commercial Bank declining 2.3%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was flat in a choppy trade.

Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing surged 30% on its debut trade to 45.5 riyals per share, from an offer price of 35 riyals.

In Abu Dhabi, the index bucked the trend to trade 0.7% higher.

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf bourses ease on US rate outlook

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories