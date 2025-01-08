AIRLINK 212.34 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.33%)
Life & Style

Actors Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 02:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Marisa Abela, who portrayed late singer Amy Winehouse in biopic “Back to Black”, and “Anora” star Mikey Madison are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at next month’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

Abela is nominated alongside fellow “Industry” actors David Jonsson, most recently seen in sci-fi horror “Alien: Romulus”, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Rizwan’s credits include film “In Camera” about an aspiring actor facing constant audition rejections and Netflix series “Kaos”, a modern re-imagining of Greek mythology.

Jharrel Jerome, known for Oscar winning film “Moonlight”, animated superhero movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and most recently biographical sports drama “Unstoppable”, completes the list made public on Tuesday.

In “Anora”, winner of the top prize at last year’s Cannes film festival, Madison plays a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch’s son.

Sunday’s Golden Globes audience averages 10.1 million

Her performance earned her a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy film at last Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, include “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey, “Tomorrow Never Dies” actress Lashana Lynch and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Scottish actor James McAvoy was the first recipient in 2006.

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Feb. 16 in London. BAFTA will announce the full list of the 2025 awards nominees next week.

Comments

