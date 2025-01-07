AIRLINK 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-2.5%)
Sunday's Golden Globes audience averages 10.1 million

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:58am
LOS ANGELES: Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast on CBS averaged 10.1 million viewers, a 7% increase from the reported audience last year, producer Dick Clark Productions said on Monday.

The figure for the 2025 ceremony includes people who watched live on CBS, Paramount+ or the CBS app.

‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ win top TV honors at Golden Globes

A year ago, the Globes attracted roughly 9.4 million viewers, CBS said at the time, citing Nielsen data.

Numbers for this year’s show were tallied by a different firm, VideoAmp, a measurement company that is a rival to Nielsen.

A contract between Nielsen and CBS expired last September. The Oscars, by comparison, pulled in 19.5 million people last year on Walt Disney’s ABC.

Globes voters honored “The Brutalist” and “Emilia Perez” with top film prizes on Sunday in the kick-off of Hollywood’s awards season, leading to the Oscars in March.

First-time host Nikki Glaser earned positive reviews for the show.

She took over from Jo Koy, who was panned for his performance last year.

“Her jokes were good, her delivery tight, she earned the good time she was clearly having,” TV critic Robert Lloyd wrote in the Los Angeles Times.

Globe honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries.

Disney nears deal to merge Hulu + Live TV business into Fubo

The voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

The Globes had aired on Comcast’s NBC for years before switching to CBS in 2024.

Paramount Walt Disney Golden Globes CBS app Robert Lloyd VideoAmp

