AIRLINK 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.36%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.77%)
FCCL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.49%)
FFL 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.77%)
FLYNG 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
HUBC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
OGDC 218.80 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.19%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.76%)
PRL 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PTC 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
SEARL 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.06 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.64%)
SYM 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TELE 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
TRG 69.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.39%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.6%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,111 Increased By 32 (0.27%)
BR30 36,627 Increased By 25 (0.07%)
KSE100 116,348 Increased By 294.9 (0.25%)
KSE30 36,660 Increased By 82.5 (0.23%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

BR Web Desk Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:56am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Wednesday on a day long visit.

He was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori.

During his stay here, the PM will visit the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust and inaugurate FBR’s Faceless Customs Assessment System there which aims to bring transparency to customs clearance, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Pakistan Stock Exchange, where he will attend a ceremony honoring the exchange for being recognized as the second-best performing stock exchange globally in 2024.

The premier will also participate as the chief guest at the launch event of the Agha Khan University Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Pakistan Karachi PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories