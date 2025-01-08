PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Wednesday on a day long visit.

He was received by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori.

During his stay here, the PM will visit the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust and inaugurate FBR’s Faceless Customs Assessment System there which aims to bring transparency to customs clearance, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Pakistan Stock Exchange, where he will attend a ceremony honoring the exchange for being recognized as the second-best performing stock exchange globally in 2024.

The premier will also participate as the chief guest at the launch event of the Agha Khan University Manual of Clinical Practice Guidelines.