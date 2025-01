COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s prime minister insisted Tuesday that Greenland’s future should be decided by its inhabitants, amid talk of Washington annexing the Danish autonomous territory.

“Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV 2, adding that the Arctic territory “is not for sale” as Donald Trump Jr, son of US President-elect Donald Trump, visited Greenland weeks after his father suggested the United States take control of the island.