Business & Finance Print 2025-01-08

Sindh PA passes resolution against rising toll taxes

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, during Private Members’ Day, against the continuous increase in toll taxes imposed by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The resolution was tabled by PPP legislator Heer Ismail Soho, criticising the NHA for repeatedly increasing toll taxes on highways and motorways over the past few months.

She pointed out that while the official notifications do not specifically mention any highway or motorway in Sindh, the additional taxes are still being collected within the province.

NHA raising toll taxes from today

She further remarked: “NHA should be renamed a ‘Punjab Highway Authority’, as it completely ignores the dilapidated condition of roads in Sindh. If there’s any road in the worst condition in Pakistan, it is the one from Karachi to Hyderabad and Sukkur”.

Despite this, she said that people are being charged toll taxes of up to two or three thousand rupees from Karachi to Sukkur. She revealed that toll taxes have been raised three times in the past seven months.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon supported the resolution, stating, “This resolution is not just for the people of Sindh but for all of Pakistan. The NHA is mistreating Sindh by neglecting its roads, which are in terrible condition and result in fatal accidents. While the federal government collects taxes, it provides no corresponding facilities.”

He said that despite years of neglect, new toll plazas are being established, while the Hyderabad-Sukkur road remains one of the worst in Pakistan. “This road is not just used by Sindh’s residents but by people from across the country,” Memon added.

During the session, a resolution presented by PTI member Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi was rejected by a majority vote. Qureshi expressed concerns about the worsening gas shortages during the winter months, highlighting that only Karachi’s CNG stations were being closed.

He argued for equitable treatment, demanding that fuel stations across Pakistan should also be shut down to address the issue. However, the resolution failed to gain support and was ultimately dismissed.

