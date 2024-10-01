NHA raising toll taxes from today

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has increased toll taxes significantly on highways and motorways, to be enforced from October 1, 2024 to achieve revenue target of Rs 102 billion by end 2024-25 against revenue collection of Rs 64 billion in 2023-24.

Toll hikes have also been implemented on several other key routes, including the Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3), Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway (M4), Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), D I Khan-Hakla Motorway (M14), and the Mansehra Expressway.

Under the revised rates, cars travelling on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1) will see their toll rise from Rs 350 to Rs 460. Wagons will now be charged Rs 720, up from Rs 550, while buses face an increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300. For trucks, the toll tax will jump from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,950.

On national highways, the toll for cars will increase from Rs 40 to Rs 50, wagons will be charged Rs 90, and buses will face a new rate of Rs 170 against previous rates of Rs 130. For 2 and 3-axle trucks, the tax will be Rs 210, while articulated trucks will be charged Rs 460 against Rs 160 and Rs 350 respectively.

In addition, tolls have been raised at key locations such as the Kohat Tunnel (N55), Islamabad-Murree-Kohala Highway (N75), and Mianwali Toll Plaza (N135), with commuters facing higher charges across the board.

