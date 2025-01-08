Gold prices bounce back

KARACHI: Gold bounced back with a sizeable gain on Tuesday, depicting a global uptrend, traders said. The yellow metal regained a value by Rs1,000 and Rs857 to reach Rs276,000 per tola and Rs236,625 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

International market traded gold bullion at $2,642 per ounce, up by $10 with silver trading at over $30 per ounce. Local silver prices stood firm at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10 grams, according to the association.

The open market may trade gold and silver at prices that differ from those announced by the association.

