WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 07, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25 2-Jan-25 23-Dec-24
Chinese yuan 0.104565 0.105371 0.105392 0.105052
Euro 0.799051 0.793137 0.793993 0.796927
Japanese yen 0.00486 0.004895
U.K. pound 0.961413 0.955669 0.957508 0.961979
U.S. dollar 0.766402 0.770111 0.769299 0.766792
Algerian dinar 0.005664 0.005662 0.005688
Australian dollar 0.476932 0.478701 0.478273 0.479935
Botswana pula 0.054874 0.055669
Brazilian real 0.125105 0.123921 0.124467
Brunei dollar 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 0.566149
Canadian dollar 0.533244 0.533568
Chilean peso 0.000757 0.00077 0.000772 0.000774
Czech koruna 0.031752 0.031527 0.031531 0.031662
Danish krone 0.107125 0.10632 0.106458 0.106842
Indian rupee 0.00893 0.00898 0.008968 0.009014
Israeli New Shekel 0.210782 0.210643 0.210767 0.210138
Korean won 0.000522 0.000524 0.000523 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48469 2.48999
Malaysian ringgit 0.169821 0.171326 0.171814 0.170816
Mauritian rupee 0.016242 0.016093 0.016252
Mexican peso 0.037256 0.037179 0.03797
New Zealand dollar 0.431254 0.431763 0.432931
Norwegian krone 0.067715 0.067762 0.067496
Omani rial 1.99324 2.00078 1.99426
Peruvian sol 0.205144 0.205365
Philippine peso 0.013305 0.013299 0.013024
Polish zloty 0.185515 0.186637 0.187251
Qatari riyal 0.21055 0.211346 0.210657
Russian ruble 0.007546
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204374 0.205146
Singapore dollar 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 0.566149
South African rand 0.041047 0.041022 0.041007 0.041707
Swedish krona 0.069333 0.069513 0.069395
Swiss franc 0.84967 0.84702 0.855222
Thai baht 0.022149 0.02236 0.022494 0.022382
Trinidadian dollar 0.114373 0.114136 0.113505
U.A.E. dirham 0.208687 0.209476 0.208793
Uruguayan peso 0.017515 0.017524 0.017365
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
