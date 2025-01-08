WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 07, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-Jan-25 3-Jan-25 2-Jan-25 23-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104565 0.105371 0.105392 0.105052 Euro 0.799051 0.793137 0.793993 0.796927 Japanese yen 0.00486 0.004895 U.K. pound 0.961413 0.955669 0.957508 0.961979 U.S. dollar 0.766402 0.770111 0.769299 0.766792 Algerian dinar 0.005664 0.005662 0.005688 Australian dollar 0.476932 0.478701 0.478273 0.479935 Botswana pula 0.054874 0.055669 Brazilian real 0.125105 0.123921 0.124467 Brunei dollar 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 0.566149 Canadian dollar 0.533244 0.533568 Chilean peso 0.000757 0.00077 0.000772 0.000774 Czech koruna 0.031752 0.031527 0.031531 0.031662 Danish krone 0.107125 0.10632 0.106458 0.106842 Indian rupee 0.00893 0.00898 0.008968 0.009014 Israeli New Shekel 0.210782 0.210643 0.210767 0.210138 Korean won 0.000522 0.000524 0.000523 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48469 2.48999 Malaysian ringgit 0.169821 0.171326 0.171814 0.170816 Mauritian rupee 0.016242 0.016093 0.016252 Mexican peso 0.037256 0.037179 0.03797 New Zealand dollar 0.431254 0.431763 0.432931 Norwegian krone 0.067715 0.067762 0.067496 Omani rial 1.99324 2.00078 1.99426 Peruvian sol 0.205144 0.205365 Philippine peso 0.013305 0.013299 0.013024 Polish zloty 0.185515 0.186637 0.187251 Qatari riyal 0.21055 0.211346 0.210657 Russian ruble 0.007546 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204374 0.205146 Singapore dollar 0.55954 0.562618 0.565536 0.566149 South African rand 0.041047 0.041022 0.041007 0.041707 Swedish krona 0.069333 0.069513 0.069395 Swiss franc 0.84967 0.84702 0.855222 Thai baht 0.022149 0.02236 0.022494 0.022382 Trinidadian dollar 0.114373 0.114136 0.113505 U.A.E. dirham 0.208687 0.209476 0.208793 Uruguayan peso 0.017515 0.017524 0.017365 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025