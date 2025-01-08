Markets Print 2025-01-08
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 07, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.38 280.07 JPY 1.74 1.80
EURO 289.18 291.66 AED 75.75 76.25
GBP 348.66 351.64 SAR 74.03 74.49
INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
=========================================================================
