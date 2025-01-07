AIRLINK 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.32%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.89%)
FCCL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.88%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
FLYNG 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.46%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.15%)
OGDC 216.75 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (1.49%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 187.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.21%)
PRL 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-4.99%)
PTC 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 103.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.94%)
SYM 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.82%)
TELE 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.65%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.44%)
TRG 69.31 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (7.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.64%)
YOUW 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -136.7 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,509 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.2%)
KSE100 115,740 Decreased By -514.8 (-0.44%)
KSE30 36,403 Decreased By -200.4 (-0.55%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A group of British lawmakers urged England to boycott their Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan next month, saying the country’s cricket board (ECB) needed to take a stand against the Taliban’s crackdown on women.

Since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 it has clamped down on the rights of women and girls, restricting their access to education and work, curbing their freedom of movement, and forcing them to cover their faces and bodies.

Women and girls have also been barred from sports and gyms, a breach of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

The Afghanistan women’s team was also disbanded, with several members fleeing the country after 2021.

England are scheduled to face Afghanistan in a group-stage match on Feb. 26 in Lahore, Pakistan.

A letter signed by more than 160 politicians on Monday called for England’s players and officials to speak out against the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan.

West Indies great Lloyd flays two-tier Test structure

“We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ICC Champions Trophy Group stage on February 26th to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated,” the letter added.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould responded by calling for a uniform approach from all member nations towards Afghanistan’s participation in international cricket.

“The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime,” Gould said.

“The ICC Constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women’s cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan.

“While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures.

A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members.“

England previously faced Afghanistan at the 50-overs Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as at the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022.

Last year, Australia called off a T20 series against Afghanistan citing the deteriorating human rights situation for women.

ECB International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup British lawmakers ICC Champions Trophy 2025 England boycott Afghanistan match ICC Constitution mandates

Comments

200 characters

UK politicians urge England to boycott Afghanistan match over treatment of women

Heavy selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

‘Ineligible persons’: stock brokers urge Aurangzeb for consultation on Tax Law (Amendment) Act

Oil prices dip as demand optimism fades

Powerful earthquake kills nearly 100 in Tibet, rattles Nepal

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Read more stories