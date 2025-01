BERLIN: German greenhouse gas emissions fell in 2024 but at a slower rate than previous years due to gaps in green investment in industry and households, according to a study published Tuesday.

While Europe’s biggest economy saw in 2023 a 10 percent drop in emissions, the figure for last year was three percent, a “marked slowdown”, according to the Agora Energiewende energy think tank.