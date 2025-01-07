AIRLINK 205.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.03 (-2.38%)
Olmo situation overshadowing Barca bid for Spanish Super Cup

AFP Published 07 Jan, 2025
Barcelona's Spanish forward Dani Olmo and teammates sign autographs for fans at an open training session. Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is hoping to win the first silverware of his reign this week in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia but the Dani Olmo registration debacle rumbles on firmly in the foreground.

Holders Real Madrid, also the reigning Spanish and European champions, are favourites for the trophy, after thrashing Barcelona 4-1 in last season’s final.

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic Bilbao face Barca in the first semi-final on Wednesday looking to win it for the first time since beating the Catalans in the 2021 showpiece, qualifying this season as Copa del Rey winners.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid tackle last season’s Copa runners-up Real Mallorca in Thursday’s second semi, with the final set for Sunday in Jeddah at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Barcelona named Olmo, and young forward Pau Victor who is similarly unable to play, in their travelling party to head to the Gulf state.

Until they hear otherwise from Spain’s top sports court (CSD), neither Olmo or Victor can play for the rest of the season in any competition.

Barcelona said at the weekend they would take their case to the CSD after two attempts to renew the duo’s licenses were rebuffed by courts, while La Liga and the Spanish football federation have rejected Barcelona’s registration attempts.

Australia’s Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals

Both playmaker Olmo, Barcelona’s marquee summer signing, and Victor were given short-term licenses at the start of the season as the financially-struggling Catalans wrangled their way around La Liga’s stringent budget controls when defender Andreas Christensen suffered an injury, offering a loophole.

Defender Ronald Araujo is also in the squad after making his comeback from injury during a 4-0 win over Barbastro in the Copa del Rey on Saturday, which Olmo and Victor were forced to miss.

“It’s left a bad taste because they are our teammates… we hope the club can resolve the issue,” said Araujo.

“We now have to turn our attention to Wednesday’s (clash) against Athletic.”

Despite leading La Liga for a lengthy stretch, a string of poor results in November and December sunk Barcelona into third place.

Stopping the rot with even a minor trophy would give a needed morale boost for a flagging side.

Flick said vital teenage winger Lamine Yamal should be fit to feature after an ankle injury.

‘Best in the world’

Barcelona have won one of the four Spanish Super Cups to take place in Saudi Arabia, beating Real Madrid in the 2023 final, for their record-extending 14th triumph.

Madrid, who won the first of those in 2020, when it also became a four-team competition, trail Barcelona by one.

Despite a poor start to the season Ancelotti’s side have manoeuvered their way into first place and also won the UEFA Super Cup in August.

Star summer arrival Kylian Mbappe seems to be finding his footing and with the in-form Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, Madrid’s attacking trident marks them out as favourites.

Brazilian winger Vinicius was sent off in his team’s 2-1 win at Valencia on Friday in La Liga but is expected to feature in Saudi Arabia with a league ban likely – although if issued a more severe penalty could also miss the tournament.

Ancelotti said Vinicius was sorry after his red card and that he has “improved so much that he is the best player in the world”.

The 24-year-old finished second in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting to uproar at the Santiago Bernabeu, but was later given FIFA’s The Best award.

Vinicius scored a hat-trick in last season’s final in a pivotal match for him, going on to star in the team’s league and Champions League victories after a slow start to the season.

