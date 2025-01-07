AIRLINK 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-2.5%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.4%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.02%)
FCCL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.19%)
FLYNG 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.82%)
HUBC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.62%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.47%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
OGDC 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.54%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.31%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-6.09%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 180.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.00 (-4.75%)
PRL 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.31%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.64%)
SEARL 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-9.51%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.97%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.72%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.48%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.69%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.13%)
BR100 11,772 Decreased By -419.3 (-3.44%)
BR30 35,116 Decreased By -1466.4 (-4.01%)
KSE100 113,763 Decreased By -2492.2 (-2.14%)
KSE30 35,705 Decreased By -898.6 (-2.45%)
Iron ore falls on firmer supply, China stimulus disappointment

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 11:46am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures fell for a third session on Tuesday, weighed by climbing stockpiles of the steelmaking ingredient and disappointment with the lack of further monetary stimulus from top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.84% lower at 746.5 yuan ($101.85) a metric ton as of 0310 GMT.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.61% lower at $96 a ton.

“Iron ore markets have been floored by…a week-on-week increase in arrivals of cargoes in Chinese waters, likely to amplify already burgeoning portside inventories,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

A protracted supply surplus in the country’s iron ore market will keep China’s prices for imported iron ore under downward pressure this year, Chinese consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Global ore miners will continue to ramp up production while demand for the raw material among Chinese mills is likely to shrink further, Mysteel added.

Meanwhile, bullish traders who had been pricing in a year-end Chinese rate cut have now realised that China’s central bank may not act on rates till March, Widnell added.

Iron ore drops to over one-month low

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it would strengthen monetary policy adjustments and cut banks’ reserve requirement ratios and interest rates at “an appropriate time,” according to a statement released on Friday.

On Monday, concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump may impose higher tariffs on Chinese imports as Beijing attempts to revive the economy sent the yuan sliding and rattled Chinese stock markets.

Chinese authorities have introduced various support measures since September to shore up investor confidence.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted losses, with coking coal and coke down 1.69% and 1.91%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange weakened. Rebar and hot-rolled coil dipped nearly 0.9%, wire rod edged down 0.14%, while stainless steel added 0.3%.

