World

Powerful earthquake hits holy city in China’s Tibet

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 09:03am

BEIJING: A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet’s holiest cities on Tuesday, damaging buildings around Shigatse and sending people running into the streets in neighbouring Nepal and India.

The temblor at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) had an epicentre depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, revising the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

Chinese state media said there had been fatalities following the quake, without giving any further details.

Shigatse is the seat of the Panchen Lama, one of the most important figures in Tibetan Buddhism, whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines, GFZ says

Crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video showing the aftermath from the nearby town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, windows, road layout, and signage that match satellite and street view imagery.

Local government officials were liaising with nearby towns to gauge the impact of the quake and check for casualties, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

There are six villages within 5 km of the epicentre, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, without giving any further details.

Tremors were felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu some 400 km (250 miles) away, where residents ran from their houses.

The quake was also felt Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and in the northern Indian state of Bihar which borders Nepal, where people also rushed from their homes as their walls shook.

So far, no reports of any damage or loss to property have been received, officials in India said.

A magnitude 6.8 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

“We felt a very strong earthquake. So far we have not received any report of injuries or physical loss,” said Anoj Raj Ghimire, chief district officer of Solukhumbu district in Nepal, at the foot of Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

