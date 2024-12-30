AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines, GFZ says

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 11:22am

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province.

Cuba hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake, EMSC says

The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire”, where volcanic activity and earthquakes frequently occur.

