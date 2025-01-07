AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Nikkei slips more than 1pc on 1st trading day of 2025

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped more than 1% on the first trading day of 2025 on Monday as investors sold stocks after the index’s year-end rally, overshadowing gains in chip-related stocks.

The Nikkei fell 1.47% to 39,307.05 after opening 0.13% higher. The index gained 4.4% in December, its biggest monthly gain since February last year.

“The Nikkei fell after rallying at the end of last year when overseas investors were absent. But the index is at a neutral level at around 39,400,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei’s losses will be limited for some time with demand from retail investors adding stocks to their tax-free stock investment programme known as NISA, or the Nippon Individual Savings Account, Kamada said.

“Whether the index will go up or down depends on overseas stocks’ direction.”

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing dropped 4.22% to drag the index the most. Staffing agency Recruit Holdings slid 3.32%.

The broader Topix fell 1.02% to 2,756.38, led by Toyota Motor’s 4.29% decline. Caution over Toyota’s December gains outweighed optimism for the company’s outlook supported by a weaker yen, Kamada said.

