AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 222.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 43.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 107.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 67.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,191 Decreased By -205.8 (-1.66%)
BR30 36,583 Decreased By -764.3 (-2.05%)
KSE100 116,255 Decreased By -1331.9 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,603 Decreased By -461.7 (-1.25%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-07

Low trade volume on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday was tight and the trading volume was low after the publication of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the report, which likely revealed a decrease in cotton stocks, has prompted ginners to hold onto their existing supplies.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Some 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop PCGA

Comments

200 characters

Low trade volume on cotton market

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Read more stories