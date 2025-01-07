Macron urges ‘realistic’ expectations from Ukraine on territory

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine Monday to have “realistic” expectations on territory as its fight against the Russian invasion heads into a fourth year, saying he saw no “quick and easy solution” to the conflict.

Outlining France’s foreign policy for the coming year, Macron also took aim at Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of social media platform X and close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, accusing him of supporting “a new international reactionary movement”.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, is currently occupying about a fifth of its territory.

“There will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine,” Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors gathered at the Elysee Palace.

But he also warned that Ukrainians needed to have “realistic discussions on territorial issues”, clearly urging Kyiv for the first time to consider territorial concessions.

Trump has promised to bring a swift end to nearly three years of fighting, without offering any concrete proposals for a ceasefire or peace deal.

Both sides are looking to secure a better position on the battlefield before Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

“The United States of America must help us to change the nature of the situation and convince Russia to come to the negotiating table,” Macron said.

Europe will have to offer “security guarantees” for Ukraine, he added.

“The new American president knows himself that the United States has no chance of winning anything if Ukraine loses,” Macron said.

He also warned that the credibility of Western countries would be “shattered” if they agreed to compromise on Ukraine because of “fatigue”.

“A capitulation by Ukraine cannot be good for Europeans and Americans,” the French president said.

Trump has described US assistance to Ukraine as wasteful, with his aides suggesting leveraging US assistance to force territorial concessions to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism in an interview published Sunday with US podcaster Lex Fridman that Trump will be able to force Russia into peace talks and end the war.

Macron also said the West must not be naive about the new authorities in Syria after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, and promised France would not abandon Kurdish fighters.

“We must regard the regime change in Syria without naivety,” Macron said after Islamist-led forces toppled Assad last month, adding France would not abandon “freedom fighters, like the Kurds” who are fighting extremist groups in Syria.

The West is looking to engage with Syria’s Islamist-led leadership led by Ahmed al-Sharaa.

On Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock became the most senior Western figures to visit the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled Assad.

The trip was overshadowed by the new leader’s refusal to shake Baerbock’s hand.

Macron also said Iran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East, citing the acceleration of its nuclear programme and support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

“Iran is the main strategic and security challenge for France, Europeans, the entire region and beyond,” Macron said, adding the issue would be a key subject of discussion with Trump’s administration.

He said that the acceleration of its nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at making a nuclear bomb, is “bringing us very close to the breaking point”.