Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 06, 2025).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 12.94 13.44
2-Week 12.90 13.40
1-Month 12.79 13.29
3-Month 11.79 12.04
6-Month 11.80 12.05
9-Month 11.86 12.36
1-Year 11.89 12.39
Data source: SBP
