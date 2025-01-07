AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-01-07

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 06, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 07 Jan, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 06, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      12.94    13.44
2-Week      12.90    13.40
1-Month     12.79    13.29
3-Month     11.79    12.04
6-Month     11.80    12.05
9-Month     11.86    12.36
1-Year      11.89    12.39
==========================

Data source: SBP

