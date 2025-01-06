AIRLINK 217.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
US stocks edge higher on rebound in chip stocks

AFP Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 08:01pm

WASHINGTON: US stocks opened higher Monday to kick off the trading week, led by a resurgence in chip companies benefitting from the boom in investment in generative artificial intelligence.

Shortly after markets opened on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 42,879.88, while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent to 5,993.49.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent to 19.882.28.

Among individual firms, companies in the chips sector rose in early trading, with chip designer Nvidia up by around 3.3 percent and Micron Technology up 9.4 percent.

Wall Street Week Ahead: US jobs report poses first big stocks test of 2025

And shares in streaming company Fubo soared by around 150 percent after media giant Disney announced it would be merging Fubo with Hulu+ Live TV. Disney’s share’s rose around 0.3 percent.

“It’s going to be a busy week in terms of overall data inputs,” B. Riley Wealth Management’s Art Hogan told AFP, noting Friday’s release of fresh jobs data, and upcoming minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent interest rate decision.

The US is also “quietly walking into the beginning of earnings season,” he added, pointing to results from Delta Airlines and Walgreens Group Alliance on Friday.

