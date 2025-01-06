South Africa wrap up Test series win over Pakistan

CAPE TOWN: South Africa eased to a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second Test on Monday in Cape Town to secure a 2-0 series win despite second-innings resistance from the tourists.

Forced to follow on 421 runs behind on the first innings, Pakistan battled to 478 all out but South Africa, who qualified for the World Test Championship final last week, easily knocked off a target of 58 late on the fourth day.

David Bedingham hit 44 not out off 30 balls as South Africa sealed victory in just 7.1 overs.

Bedingham was opening in place of Ryan Rickelton, who suffered a hamstring strain in the field after scoring 259 in South Africa’s first innings of 615.

Captain Shan Masood led Pakistan’s fightback, scoring 145.

Masood fell to the second new ball, trapped leg before wicket by 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka.

Masood’s dismissal came three balls after Kagiso Rabada had Saud Shakeel caught at second slip for 23, ending a 51-run fourth-wicket stand.

Pakistan, a batter short after Saim Ayub suffered a broken ankle while fielding on the first morning, were still 92 runs in arrears after the double blow.

But Mohammad Rizwan (41) and Salman Agha (48) put on 88 for the sixth wicket and Aamer Jamal hit a quick 34 before the innings was ended.

South Africa’s bowlers received virtually no assistance from a placid pitch.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who had been expected to be a major factor on a fourth day pitch, achieved minimal spin and toiled for 45 overs to take three for 137.

South Africa will go into the Test championship final against Australia at Lord’s in June on the back of seven straight wins – the second most successful sequence in their history.