Jan 06, 2025
World

German Christmas market attack death toll rises to six

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 02:13pm

BERLIN: A 52-year-old woman has died in hospital from injuries sustained after a man drove his car into a German Christmas market last month, a spokesperson for the local public prosecutor’s office said on Monday, bringing the death toll from the attack to six.

Angry questions in Germany after Christmas market attack

The attack on Dec. 20 in the central city of Magdeburg that also left scores injured shocked the country and stirred up tensions over the charged issue of immigration.

Officials have described the suspect as a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia with a history of anti-Islamic rhetoric and a sympathy for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Two German officers injured in explosion outside police building

Authorities said the suspected attacker used emergency exit points to drive onto the grounds of the Christmas market, where he picked up speed and ploughed into the crowds, hitting more than 200 people in a three-minute attack. He was arrested at the scene.



Comments





