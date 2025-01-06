AIRLINK 217.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.22%)
BOP 10.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 131.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
OGDC 221.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.09%)
PACE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
PAEL 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.08%)
PRL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.88%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.96%)
SSGC 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SYM 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TELE 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 67.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,988 Decreased By -1599.3 (-1.36%)
KSE30 36,493 Decreased By -572.3 (-1.54%)
Jan 06, 2025
Gold gains as focus shifts to US economic data

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 11:49am

Gold prices inched higher on Monday, supported by a softer dollar, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data including the December nonfarm payrolls report for further guidance on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,643.69 per ounce by 0229 GMT. US gold futures climbed 0.1% to $2,656.80.

“A subdued start to the week by the US dollar is helping gold to eke out some gains,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

How the US jobs data fares this week could hold the key to whether gold breaks out of its recent range, he said, adding that:

“There is a plethora of US data due for release this week (including ISM Services PMI data), and any downside misses could hurt the USD and help gold.”

The US jobs report, due on Friday, is expected to provide more clues to the Fed’s rate outlook after the US central bank rattled markets last month by reducing its projected cuts for 2025.

Investors are also awaiting ADP hiring and job openings data, as well as minutes of the Fed’s last policy meeting, for further direction.

Gold flourishes in a low-interest-rate environment and serves as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainties and inflation.

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to office on Jan. 20 and his proposed tariffs and protectionist policies are expected to fuel inflation.

Gold set for weekly rise; market awaits Trump’s policy moves

This could prompt the Fed to go slow on rate cuts, limiting gold’s upside.

After three rate cuts in 2024, the Fed has projected only two reductions for 2025 due to persistent inflation.

The US central bank’s benchmark policy rate should stay restrictive until it is more certain that inflation is returning to its 2% target, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Friday.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $29.67 per ounce, platinum shed 0.5% at $933.60, and palladium fell 0.9% to $920.09.

