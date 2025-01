TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank must be vigilant to various risks in deciding when to raise interest rates.

BOJ produces estimates on how future rate hikes affect earnings

“The timing for adjusting the degree of monetary support will depend on economic, financial and price developments in the future. We also must be vigilant to various risks,” Ueda said in remarks at a New Year’s event hosted by a banking-sector lobby.