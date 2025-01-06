AIRLINK 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.45%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
FCCL 34.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
FFL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
HUBC 131.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
OGDC 221.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.39%)
PACE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
PAEL 44.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 192.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.16%)
PRL 43.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.97%)
PTC 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
SYM 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TELE 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 67.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,141 Decreased By -255.2 (-2.06%)
BR30 36,238 Decreased By -1109.3 (-2.97%)
KSE100 115,960 Decreased By -1626.7 (-1.38%)
KSE30 36,480 Decreased By -585 (-1.58%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to stay under pressure, all eyes on central bank’s defence of 85.80

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 10:54am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is tipped to stay under pressure on Monday with the US dollar holding near a two-year peak, while traders will keep an eye on whether the Reserve Bank of India will continue with interventions near 85.80.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open flat-to-slightly-lower from its closing level of 85.77 on Friday.

The currency had declined to it all-time low of 85.8075 on Dec. 27, prompting strong dollar-selling intervention by the RBI. The central bank had also stepped in last week on multiple occasions to cap the currency’s decline near that level.

The rupee has faced persistent headwinds over recent weeks, including a stronger dollar and tepid capital flows alongside concerns about India’s slowing economic growth.

“We expect the rupee to remain on a steady depreciation trajectory,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive at FX advisory firm IFA Global.

“Any retracement in USD/INR towards 85.40 can be used to hedge imports,” he said. On the day, other Asian currencies while largely rangebound while the dollar index dipped slightly to 108.8 but continued to hover close to a two-year peak hit last week.

Expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve and anticipated policy changes under US President-elect Donald Trump have kept the dollar on the front foot, hurting emerging market currencies.

Indian rupee logs 9th straight week of losses

Given how strong the dollar has been “it only seems like a matter of time that it (rupee) touches 86,” a trader at a large private bank said, noting that any sharp declines in the yuan will probably prompt the RBI to allow such a move.

The offshore Chinese yuan was last quoted at 7.35 against the US dollar after declining 0.8% last week.

US dollar Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to stay under pressure, all eyes on central bank’s defence of 85.80

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

£190mn case: verdict to be announced on January 13

Engro Holdings appoints Abdul Samad Dawood as CEO

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Read more stories