AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China services activity hits 7-month high but US trade fears dent optimism, Caixin PMI shows

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2025 08:29am

BEIJING: China’s services activity expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in December, driven by a surge in domestic demand, but orders from abroad declined, reflecting growing trade risks to the economy, a private sector survey showed on Monday.

The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.2 in December from 51.5 the previous month.

The growth pace was the fastest since May 2024, surpassing the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The findings broadly align with China’s official PMI released last week, which indicated non-manufacturing activity recovered to 52.2 from 50.0 in November.

China’s economy has struggled over the past few years, weighed down by weak consumption and investment, and a severe property crisis. Exports, one of the few bright spots, could face more U.S. tariffs under a second Trump administration.

To revitalise the faltering economy, authorities introduced a blitz of fiscal and monetary measures in recent months.

“Since late September, the synergy of existing policies and additional stimulus measures has continued to act on the market, producing more positive factors,” said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group.

The survey showed the new business sub-index rose to 52.7 in December from 51.8 in November. However, new business inflows from abroad fell for the first time since August 2023.

China’s Oct factory, services activity break back into expansion

Companies reduced staff for the first time in four months, with some citing cost concerns, including rising input material prices and wages.

Wang said prominent downward pressures persist with tepid domestic demand and mounting unfavourable external factors: “The external environment is expected to become more complex this year, requiring early policy preparation and timely responses.”

A business confidence reading remained positive but dipped to the second-lowest since March 2020, as some companies expressed concern over rising competition and potential international trade disruptions.

Donald Trump, who will take office for a second time as U.S. president in January, has vowed to impose tariffs exceeding 60% on Chinese goods, posing a major risk for the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Caixin/S&P Global Composite PMI, which combines the manufacturing and services PMIs, declined to 51.4 from 52.3 in November.

China Caixin/S&P Global services China services activity

Comments

200 characters

China services activity hits 7-month high but US trade fears dent optimism, Caixin PMI shows

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories