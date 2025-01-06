Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, like live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, flour and sugar and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday.

Price of live chicken/meat has further increased and available at Rs 510 per kg which was selling at Rs 440 per kg in the previous week, showing another hike of Rs 70 per kg, according to the survey.

Similarly, the survey said the price of farm eggs remained high as being sold at Rs 360-400 per dozen in the retail market and the hen eggs at Rs 500-600 per dozen.

Prices of essential food items surge in retail market

Likewise, the survey said cow meat was available at Rs 1100 per kg with bone and boneless Rs 1300 per kg in the open market.

Likewise, price of mutton touched at Rs 3000-3500 per kg in the open market, as per survey. Also, the survey noted prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee prices remained high in the retail market.

The survey added sugar price also remained steady as being sold at Rs 135 per kg in the retail market. A visible drop in price of tomaotes registered as the commodity was being sold at Rs 180-200 per kg against the price of Rs300/kg in the previous week, according to the survey.

Onion is being sold at Rs 150 per kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs 800 per kg and Rs 400 and Rs 600 per kg respectively.

Peas was being sold at Rs 300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs 150 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 80 per kg, curry at Rs 70 per kg, Kachalu at Rs 150-200 per kg, turnip at Rs 100-120 per kg, Eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs 80-100 per kg, Tenda at Rs 100 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 200 per kg, the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs 150 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 140 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 100-120 per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs 70-80 per kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged a 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs 2200-2300 in the open market. According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. The survey said good quality (sela) was available at Rs 270 per kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 250 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 550 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 280 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 400 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280-300 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 340 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pampers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits prices are also sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey. The apple was available at Rs 200-250 per kg, banana at Rs 100-200 per dozen, pomegranate at Rs 300 per kg, grapes at Rs 300-400 per kg and guava at Rs 150-200/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025