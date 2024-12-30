Prices of essential food items surge in retail market

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour and others have become costlier in the retail market, according to a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken have further increased in the retail market, available at Rs440 against the price of Rs350/kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs90/kg, the survey revealed. However, it was noted prices of farm eggs remained unchanged as being sold at Rs360-400/dozen in the retail market and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

Price of cow meat is at Rs1100/kg with bone and without bone Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

Prices of cooking oil/ghee prices continued to surge up in the retail market, as buyers’ complaining rates have touched again a new peak, the survey said.

The survey added sugar price remained unchanged as available at Rs135/kg in the retail market.

Tomatoes are becoming costlier in the open market as being sold at Rs300/kg against the price of Rs220-250/kg in the retail market, the survey revealed. On the other hand, the price of onion remained high as available at Rs150/kg. Likewise, ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs300-400 per kg, capsicum at Rs150/kilo, ladyfinger Rs80/ kilo, and curry Rs70/ kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs100-120/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs140/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/ kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/ kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

The survey said dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs360/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/ kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained high in the local market.

The prices of the fruits: Apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, pomegranate at Rs300/kg, grapes at Rs300-400/kg, fruiter at Rs150-200/dozen, guava at Rs150-200/kg.

