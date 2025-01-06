AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Jan 06, 2025

Honeybee cluster uplift: SMEDA to prepare road map

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has initiated a comprehensive research study to draft a “Roadmap for Honeybee Cluster Development” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“The initiative is part of Pakistan’s 10-year plan for the Honey sector, aiming to evaluate the sector’s performance in terms of market trends, trade volume, and competitiveness,” according to Rashid Aman, Chief of Smeda KP.

Talking to a group of reporters here on Sunday, Rashid Aman shared that the study will be completed within six months and propose actionable policy recommendations and necessary interventions by the government and donor agencies to boost the sector’s growth.

To ensure stakeholder participation, the Smeda recently organized a meeting to discuss challenges faced by farmers, honey traders, and exporters, as well as to gather input for the policy draft.

Currently, the honeybee sector in Pakistan supports around 10,000 beekeepers and provides direct employment to approximately 600,000 individuals across the value chain, Rashid informed.

He emphasized that the sector holds immense potential for expansion both nationally and internationally, provided it receives adequate support and guidance from relevant authorities.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including President of Beekeepers KP Naeem Qasmi, Jehanzeb Afridi, and Abdul Rehman from Naran Honey.

Several proposals were put forward, including support provision to honey exporters for participation in international exhibitions.

Training beekeepers on value addition to diversify product offerings, such as propolis, pollen, beeswax, bee venom, and royal jelly, while establishing market linkages are included in the plan.

Similarly, it is being focused on encouraging the plantation of honey-flora-rich tree species like Sumra, Talha keekar, and Manuka shrubs in potential areas to boost high-value honey production.

Participants also highlighted significant challenges, such as the continuous decline in flora, underscoring the urgent need for forest conservation and nationwide plantation drives. They recommended introducing interest-free loans to help beekeepers expand their operations.

Additionally, the issue of cross-border movement for Afghan national beekeepers was raised, with participants urging issuance of business visas to mitigate their challenges.

Another key proposal was the establishment of an internationally accredited honey testing laboratory to enhance export potential and curb the domestic sale of synthetic honey.

Farukh Amil, Chairperson of the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan, addressed the importance of IPO certification in boosting the credibility and promotion of honey products.

Farukh shared success stories from developed countries, encouraging local beekeepers and traders to capitalize on this promising initiative.

Rashid Aman reiterated Smeda’s commitment to developing Pakistan’s potential business sectors. He expressed optimism that the Honeybee Cluster Roadmap would contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the country.

The research and subsequent roadmap will play a pivotal role in fostering growth and innovation in the honey industry, making it a key contributor to Pakistan’s economy, Rashid hoped.

