Former VP not satisfied with performance of FPCCI in 2024

PESHAWAR: Chairman Coordination and former Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Mirza Abdul Rehman has expressed dismay over performance of FPCCI during the outgoing calendar year of 2024.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Mirza Abdul Rehman said due to dissatisfactory performance FPCCI is losing interest of government and concerned departments.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce could not organize any export or achievement award throughout the year, disappointing the business community of the country, Rehman blamed.

If we compare the performance of incumbent office bearers with the era of the previous Businessmen Panel, the facts are clear, he added.

Mirza Rehman said in the four years of the Businessmen Panel, the President and the Prime Minister were the special guests every year, which raised good funds for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers and also solved the problems of the business community.

A regional office of FPCCI was built in Lahore, which is worth 500 million. The Businessmen Panel acquired a 6-kanal plot for the regional office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and not starting construction of the building, the local government imposed a fine and ordered confiscation.

The Businessmen Panel not only retained this plot but also approved its map and recently received 100 million rupees for the construction of the office and deposited the money in the Federation's account, he claimed.

The biggest decision taken by the Businessmen Panel was that all members would travel to the office at their own expense, which was fully implemented.

The membership fees of trade bodies and other certificates had been reduced, while it is very sad and regrettable that the current group of UBG increased the membership fees of trade bodies again on December 31.

He said that the majority of members in this house are those who cast their votes through Form 47 during the elections, so they have no connection with the income of the chamber, rather the trade bodies and the business community strongly reject the increase in this fee.

At present, unemployment and poverty are on the rise in the country, the business conditions of traders are already bad, on top of that, the Federation Chamber is a top institution of a country whose job is to provide protection to the business community when there is a conflict among themselves.

