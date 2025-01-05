AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bird flu outbreaks strike Japan farms

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2025 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese authorities began culling some 50,000 chickens Sunday after a bird flu outbreak at a farm in the northern Iwate region.

It is the 19th bird flu outbreak of the season in Japan, the agriculture ministry said.

The latest farm reported increasing deaths of fowl, and test results confirmed Sunday that bird flu was the cause, the ministry added.

It prompted the culling of 50,000 chickens there, the regional Iwate government said.

France says bird flu-free after month without outbreaks

Iwate also banned the movements of 170,000 birds kept at two other farms within a three-kilometre (1.86-mile) radius.

Some 3.8 million birds kept within 10 kilometres of the infected farm are to stay inside the zone for now.

On Thursday, another farm in Iwate and a firm in the central Aichi region were hit by the virus and began killing their 120,000 and 147,000 birds respectively.

On December 29, an outbreak was confirmed at a farm in eastern Ibaraki, resulting in the killing of 1.08 million birds there.

Japan bird flu

Comments

200 characters

Bird flu outbreaks strike Japan farms

PM Shehbaz says SMEs backbone of economy

Over Rs1trn pension bill ‘sparks reforms’: Schehzad

Ahsan says govt believes in its ‘economic agenda’

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

Indian forces clash with Maoist rebels, five dead

Zelenskiy reports heavy Russian, North Korean troop losses in Russia’s Kursk

Privacy of taxpayers’ data: FBR fails to defend a case before FTO

Kurram: DC among 6 injured in gun attack

Antony Blinken wades into political crisis with stop in South Korea

Israel military says missile from Yemen intercepted

Read more stories