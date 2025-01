ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the firing on the convoy of government vehicles in Bagan area of Lower Kurram.

In a statement on Saturday, Zardari emphasized the need for strict action against those who seek to disrupt peace efforts in Kurram.

He said that the miscreants are enemies of the public and aim to spread chaos.

The president urged the people not to allow these elements to succeed in their malicious designs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025