Islamabad: cases of house robberies, other crimes registered

ISLAMABAD: The capital city is continuously witnessing the cases of house robberies, dacoity and carjacking as auto thieves stole or snatched 41 vehicles and armed gangs of robbers struck at 42 different places depriving citizens of valuables.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 42 cases of various kinds of thefts include 25 cases of robberies, three cases of dacoities and 13 cases of street crime.

In the same period, two cases of murder were also registered at different police stations.

As per the registered cases, 41 cases of carjacking included 35 two-wheelers and seven cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Aabpara, Khanna, Kohsar and Ramna police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole four motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station; five motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station, four bikes from the limits of Aabpara police station, three bikes and one car from the limits of Khanna and another three bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, five cases of robbery, one case of dacoity and three cases of street crimes as well as five cases of auto theft were reported to Karachi Company police station. Four cases of street crime, one case of dacoity, and six cases of auto theft were reported to Industrial Area police station as well as four cases of auto theft, one case of robbery and two cases of street crime were registered at Khanna police station.

Similarly, three cases of robberies and four cases of auto theft were reported to Aabpara police station.

Two cases of robbery, one case of daocity and two cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station and two cases of robberies and three cases of auto theft were registered at Ramna police station.

