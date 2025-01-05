AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-05

Performance of maritime organisations discussed

Press Release Published 05 Jan, 2025 02:45am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, spearheaded a Performance Review Meeting attended by Additional Secretary MoMA, Umer Zafar Sheikh to assess the progress of key maritime organizations and Board Member /Trustees of the respective organization attended the meeting for their valuable input. These included the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The meeting provided a comprehensive overview of the monthly performance metrics, tackling challenges and pinpointing areas ripe for improvement. Strategic discussions centered on amplifying efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to put into action the proposed recommendations and strategies designed to drive growth and progress in the maritime sector.

After the Performance Review meeting, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chaired a Khuli Kachehri session, providing an open platform for employees of maritime organizations and industry stakeholders to voice their concerns, suggestions, and ideas. This interactive forum enabled direct engagement with the Minister, fostering a collaborative environment to address grievances and enhance the maritime sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PNSC Port Qasim Authority Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Umer Zafar Sheikh

