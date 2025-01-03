AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rickelton reaches 50 as South Africa 72-3 at lunch v Pakistan

Reuters Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 04:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN: Opener Ryan Rickelton struck an unbeaten 50 from 73 balls as South Africa reached 72 for three at lunch on the first day of the second and final Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday, but lost some key wickets late in the session.

Left-hander Rickelton struck seven fours in a fluent innings and will resume after the interval with captain Temba Bavuma, who has yet to face a ball.

The wicket is the same strip that was used when India beat South Africa by seven wickets inside 107 overs of the last five-day match played in Cape Town 12 months ago, the shortest Test to have a winner in history.

While there has been some seam movement, there are not the same demons in this wicket and Aiden Markram and Rickelton looked relatively comfortable in putting on 61 for the first wicket.

That was before Markram was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Khurram Shahzad for 17, a good take off an under-edge as the batter looked to drive.

Bosch continues debut heroics to give South Africa handy lead

Wiaan Mulder, back in the side after injury and promoted from his usual lower middle-order position to number three, made five before he gave a simple chance to Rizwan off the bowling of Mohammad Abbas.

Rizwan claimed his third victim the ball before lunch as Tristan Stubbs edged spinner Salman Agha to the wicketkeeper having failed to score.

South Africa have already claimed their place in June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s against as yet unconfirmed opponents, but are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first Test by two wickets in Pretoria.

The home side have handed a debut to firebrand 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka as one of three changes to their side. He is the youngest player in the country’s Test history, taking over from former spinner Paul Adams.

Babar Azam Shan Masood Aiden Markram Ryan Rickelton World Test Championship final PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

Comments

200 characters

Rickelton reaches 50 as South Africa 72-3 at lunch v Pakistan

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

‘Poor’ performance: Cabinet assails MoC bodies, trade missions

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Read more stories