AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-04

SECP Appellate Bench dismisses two appeals

Recorder Report Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has dismissed two appeals filed by United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited and SPI Insurance Company Limited (now fully merged into United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited).

First appeal was made against a direction issued by the SECP under Section 60 of the Insurance Ordinance to encash the insurance guarantee of Rs. 50 million issued in favour of SukhChayn Valley Limited.

The second appeal was filed against a penalty order issued by SECP for non-compliance with the direction thereof.

M/S SukhChayn had entered into a land purchase agreement and paid a mobilisation advance to contractors/ sellers against Insurance guarantee issued by SPI Insurance. However, due to a dispute between seller and buyer the agreement was cancelled and SukhChayn demanded encashment of insurance guarantee. The matter was taken to the court initially by the contractors and subsequently by the buyer. After proceedings and decisions by civil court, high court and Supreme Court, the direction was issued by SECP to encash the insurance guarantee. However, SPI Insurance and United Insurance failed to implement orders passed by the Commission and Courts for encashment of insurance guarantee of Rs. 50 million.

The Bench dismissed both appeals after hearing the appellants and the respondent. The Bench observed that the IHC order passed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani stated that; “the absolute obligation of respondents under the said Insurance Guarantee is regardless of any dispute between the parties, who were aware of the consequence while executing the Insurance Guarantee”. The Bench also observed that the IHC Order was upheld by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Bench concluded that insurance company is under obligation to settle the claim of Insurance Guarantee because the decisions rendered by the Supreme Court, the IHC and the Civil Court.

The Bench also found objection with regard to the lack of SECP’s jurisdiction without substance. In addition, the Bench has also dismissed two other appeals filed by the United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP United Insurance Company SECP Appellate Bench SPI Insurance Company

Comments

200 characters

SECP Appellate Bench dismisses two appeals

Govt plans to set up 100MW solar project in GB

PSW unifies 7 large govt entities for data sharing

Reverse repo purchase, OMO: SBP pumps Rs2.43trn into the market

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.26pc

Dar to visit Dhaka next month

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair: 16-member team of businesspeople to take part

Chengdu official says will make $700m investment in Punjab

CJP calls JCP meeting for high courts judges’ appointment

Removal of obstacles from Red Line BRT project: Sharjeel sets strict deadline of five days

NA body concerned at delay in implementation of NHA’s projects

Read more stories