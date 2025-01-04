AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
TDAP to promote IT sector of Pakistan

Published 04 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: At Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Abu Bakar, The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) met Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP.

He informed that exports of IT/ITeS have reached $3.2 billion in FY2024 and are expected to reach $4.5 billion in CFY, growing at a rate of 33 percent YoY. He further said that PSEB has participated in 09 IT-related international exhibitions in this fiscal year, and 11 more exhibitions are planned till June 2025 in collaboration with TDAP.

Secretary TDAP emphasized on the need of both sides to work closely for the promotion of IT sector of Pakistan and proposed to revise MOU of cooperation between TDAP and PSEB.

He also suggested to organize first ever IT mega event in Pakistan to bring top IT companies at a single platform, where they can showcase their products to global businesses and investors. He further invited PSEB to collaborate in the formulation of TDAP’s 3-year IT export development plan starting from next fiscal year.

