Pakistan

Govt committed to empower people thru education: PM

APP Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was committed in its resolve for creating enablers in society that empowered all individuals through accessible education, equipping schools with Braille books, enhancing teacher training, and establishing specialized centres for visually impaired students.

In a message on World Braille Day on January 4, 2024, he said, “Today, on World Braille Day, we join the global community in celebrating the transformative power of Braille, a remarkable system that has opened doors to knowledge, communication, and independence for millions of visually impaired individuals worldwide.”

He said, “Braille is not just a tool for reading and writing; it is a window to inclusivity and equal opportunities, empowering individuals to lead independent and dignified lives.

“World Braille Day is a reminder that true progress is measured by how open and equitable our society is and a day for the reinforcement of our pledge to build a Pakistan where every citizen has the platform and opportunities to thrive, and I urge every individual and institution to play their part in promoting inclusivity and accessibility for all,” he added.

