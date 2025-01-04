AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-04

Call to provide safe, working environment to women

APP Published 04 Jan, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: The seminar to observe the National Working Women’s Day was organized by the office of Ombudsman, The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Sindh at Officer’s Club.

Several heads of the prominent institutions participated and shared their point of views on the role and contribution of women in socio-economic, educational and cultural development of Pakistani society.

The Ombudsman, former Justice Shahnawaz Tariq highlighted the role played by the women in every walk of life and stressed the need to provide them safe, secure and congenial working environment.

They lauded the efforts being made by the office of the Ombudsman, “The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace”, Sindh in eradicating such incidents of sexual harassment by organizing seminars and also publicizing the measures/actions to be taken by the government and private institutions under the provisions of the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace ACT-IV of 2010.

The Ombudsman (PHWWP), Sindh, briefly explained the procedure to lodge complaints by the victim of harassment and said that women should be vocal if any act of harassment against them is committed.

Subsequently, shield s/souvenirs were presented to Guest of Honour Suresh Kumar, (District & Sessions Judge, Karachi South), Khalid Hussain Shahani, (District & Sessions Judge/ P.O. Labor Court, Karachi), Abdul Naeem Memon, (District Judge/Official Assignee, High Court of Sindh), Dr. Chaudry Wasim Iqbal, (District & Sessions Judge, Karachi East), Zahoor Ahmed Hakro, (District & Sessions Judge, District Malir), Ayaz Ahmed Jokhio (District & Sessions Judge/ Anti-Terrorism Court, Karachi), Muhammad Hasan Akbar (Advocate General Sindh), Imdad Khoso (Former District & Sessions Judge), Ghulam Mustafa Memon (Former District & Sessions Judge), Abdul Razak (former District & Sessions Judge), Ali Ahmed Baloch (Secretary to Government of Sindh, Law Department), Muhammad Touqeer Randhawa (Advocate High Court), Ghanwar Khan Laghari (former Secretary), Muhammad Sohail Leghari (District Judge/Registrar High Court), Fahim Ahmed Khan (District & Sessions Judge/ Anti-Terrorism Court, Karachi), and guest speakers Shahla Qureshi, (AIGP Gender Crime and Human Rights Sindh), Nisha Rao (advocate and activist), Marvi Awan (women rights advocate and gender trainer), Rida Hameed Saifee Senior Programme Ancho r/Executive Producer-K21 News), Captain Tarana Saleem (first lady pilot of Sindh Pakistan), Fatima Irfan (Jiu-Jitsu World Champion), Ali Gul Mallah (Pakistani comedian & actor), Sheema Kermani (founder Tehrik-e-Niswan) Pakistani classical dancer and social activist, Ayat Shaikh (play back singer), Safina Javed (CEO of the Peace & Development Organization (Sindh), Pushpa Kumari (Human Rights Defender hails. District Tharpakar), Nazia Naz (Serves as a Research Officer in the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh), Bilawal Kumbhar (ASP, Inspectorate General Sindh Prisons Karachi).

