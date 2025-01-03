AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of German and US data

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 01:45pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were little changed in subdued post-holiday trading on Friday, with German unemployment figures and the closely watched US ISM manufacturing survey due later in the day.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 0.8 basis points (bps) to 2.36%.

It hit a six-week high of 2.405% a week ago before falling back.

Yields move inversely to prices. Italy’s 10-year yield was little changed? at 3.53% and the gap between Italian and German yields stood at 116 bps.

Euro zone bond yields hold steady, down from six-week high

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds narrowed 1.4 basis points to 218 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was little changed at 2.1%.

